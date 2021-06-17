Cobb police officer released from hospital, ‘doing well’ after shooting

A Cobb County police officer who was shot at “point-blank range” over the weekend while investigating a domestic dispute is back at home with his family, the department said Wednesday.
Sunday afternoon’s shooting in northwest Cobb triggered a massive manhunt and a second police shootout that left the 20-year-old suspect dead, according to the GBI.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot about 3:30 p.m. while responding to a home on North Shores Road near Dallas Acworth Highway, Cobb police said Sunday.
A man at the home, later identified as Luis Rey Ruiz, pulled out a gun and began firing when police arrived, officials said. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot in the chest at close range, and returned fire after being struck, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Cobb police confirmed the officer is doing well and thanked the community for their support.
“We want to take a moment and thank everyone for all the thoughts and prayers for our officer involved in this past Sunday’s shooting,” the post read. “We are thankful he is home with his family and doing well. We are extremely thankful for all the continued community support.”
Ruiz was killed Sunday evening following an hourslong manhunt that ended in a shootout with Cobb County’s SWAT team, according to the GBI. Investigators said Ruiz fired at officers when they found him about 6:40 p.m.
“During the incident, several members of the Cobb County SWAT fired at Ruiz, striking him,” the GBI said, adding a gun was found next to the 20-year-old’s body.
The incident is the 40th police shooting the GBI has investigated this year.