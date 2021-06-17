Cobb police officer released from hospital, ‘doing well’ after shooting

“We want to take a moment and thank everyone for all the thoughts and prayers for our officer involved in this past Sunday’s shooting,” the post read. “We are thankful he is home with his family and doing well. We are extremely thankful for all the continued community support.”

Ruiz was killed Sunday evening following an hourslong manhunt that ended in a shootout with Cobb County’s SWAT team, according to the GBI. Investigators said Ruiz fired at officers when they found him about 6:40 p.m.

“During the incident, several members of the Cobb County SWAT fired at Ruiz, striking him,” the GBI said, adding a gun was found next to the 20-year-old’s body.

The incident is the 40th police shooting the GBI has investigated this year.