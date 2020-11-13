Cobb police investigating 2 serious crashes, including fatal

Jeffrey Roberts, 46, of Austell, was driving the van and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, McDonald said. The passenger, 49-year-old Jimmy Roberts of Fort Worth, Texas, was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the van crashed, McDonald said.

Investigators said it was unclear what caused the Odyssey to leave the road. The van jumped the curb, hit a fence and then hit a tree, which caused it to spin. It came to a stop back in the southbound lanes of Riverside Parkway, McDonald said.

Both crashes are under investigation. As of Friday, no one is facing charges in either incident.

