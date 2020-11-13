Cobb police investigating 2 serious crashes, including fatal

Cobb County police are investigating two serious crashes, including a two-vehicle wreck that killed a Marietta man.
Angel S. Gomez, 24, died after the van he was driving crashed into the rear of a semitrailer about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.
According to the initial investigation, Gomez was driving on South Cobb Drive when his 2005 Ford Econoline van crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a red light at the entrance and exit ramp to I-285. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Earlier in the day, a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan left the road as it was traveling on Riverside Parkway near Hartman Road about 3:20 a.m., McDonald said. The two men in the car were both injured and taken to separate hospitals.
Jeffrey Roberts, 46, of Austell, was driving the van and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, McDonald said. The passenger, 49-year-old Jimmy Roberts of Fort Worth, Texas, was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the van crashed, McDonald said.
Investigators said it was unclear what caused the Odyssey to leave the road. The van jumped the curb, hit a fence and then hit a tree, which caused it to spin. It came to a stop back in the southbound lanes of Riverside Parkway, McDonald said.
Both crashes are under investigation. As of Friday, no one is facing charges in either incident.
