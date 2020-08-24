Cobb police ID man accused of stealing 18 pricey puppies

According to store officials, the thieves smashed the front door and set off the security system before stealing mostly Yorkies and bulldogs.

“The two thieves callously threw puppies into large cloth bags, leaving kennel doors open where other puppies could fall and get hurt,” Petland spokeswoman Lauren Petz previously said.

Then on May 1, seven more puppies were stolen, according to Cobb police. Investigators believe Lee was again involved, his warrant states.

Lee has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, both felonies, and two counts of animal cruelty, both misdemeanors, his warrant states.

In April, puppies were stolen from pet stores in Dunwoody, Gwinnett County and Rome.

Two suspects carrying duffel bags stole five puppies worth about $15,000 from the Dunwoody Petland store, according to police. In October, a French bulldog worth $7,000 was stolen from the store. A man placed the puppy in a bag before walking out, according to police.

In Gwinnett, police said two men broke into the Local Breeders pet store, located on Old Norcross Road, and stole 19 puppies worth about $60,000. The suspects took about $400 from the cash registers and then tossed the puppies into two green bags, according to police. Five English bulldogs, four Yorkie-Poos, four Malteses, two Shih-Poos, three Morkies and one Shih-Tzu were stolen from the store, police said.

And in Rome, 11 puppies worth a total of $47,900 were stolen from a Petland store on Turner McCall Boulevard. According to a witness, three men were seen near the store between 3 and 4 a.m., the report said. An employee called 911 hours later when she arrived to start her shift. The stolen puppies varied in price from $2,900 to $7,300, according to police. The breeds of the stolen dogs included an English bulldog, Aussie klee kai, Boston terrier, cavachon, French bulldog, Great Dane, pug, shiba inu, Victorian bulldog, West Highland terrier and two Yorkshire terriers.

