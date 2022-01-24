Hamburger icon
Cobb man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Alexis Vandoley Serrano, 26, of Mableton, was arrested Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Alexis Vandoley Serrano, 26, of Mableton, was arrested Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Cobb County police have arrested a driver accused of killing a pedestrian but failing to stop.

Alexis Vandoley Serrano, 26, of Mableton, was arrested Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run, according to police and jail records. Serrano remained Monday in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond.

According to investigators, Serrano was driving a red 2017 Toyota Sienna westbound on Pat Mell Road around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 10. At the time, a pedestrian, Richard J. Foster, was crossing the road west of Favor Road, Serrano’s arrest warrant states.

Investigators believe the front of the Toyota struck Foster, sending him onto a concrete curb.

Explore7-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

“Mr. Foster sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene,” Serrano’s arrest warrant states. “Accused did not stop at the scene but continued westbound and drove to his residence where he parked the vehicle.”

It was one of at least four deadly crashes involving Cobb pedestrians over a three-day period earlier this month.

On Jan. 8, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on I-75 in Marietta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Investigators do not intend to file charges in that incident.

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Mainor Asahel Chirinos Sanchez of Marietta, was hit by a 2020 Toyota Tundra just before 3:40 a.m. near the South Marietta Parkway exit, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Police said the victim was walking in the northbound lanes when the truck struck him.

Stuffed animals and flowers were part of a memorial for a 7-year-old girl struck by a driver who didn't stop.

Stuffed animals and flowers were part of a memorial for a 7-year-old girl struck by a driver who didn't stop.

Stuffed animals and flowers were part of a memorial for a 7-year-old girl struck by a driver who didn't stop.

Later that day, a man was struck and killed walking along Cobb Parkway, south of Mack Dobbs Road, according to Kennesaw police.

On the evening of Jan. 9, a 7-year-old girl who left her Acworth-area home without her parents’ knowledge was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver, according to Cobb police.

Adrienne Garrity died after being hit on New McEver Road.

“She was such a beautiful soul,” her aunt, Madison Taylor, told the AJC days after the crash. “If there is one thing I can say about her as her aunt, it’s that I have never met a more beautiful soul. She saw the beauty and fun in everything.”

Six days later, David Ngugi, 47, was arrested at his Acworth home and charged with felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Investigations
