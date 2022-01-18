7-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

She lived only seven short years. But it was long enough for Adrienne Garrity to leave her mark on the world.
“She was such a beautiful soul,” her aunt, Madison Taylor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If there is one thing I can say about her as her aunt, it’s that I have never met a more beautiful soul. She saw the beauty and fun in everything.”
Late Jan. 9, the little girl’s parents believed she was in bed. But instead, she had snuck out of her Acworth-area home, according to investigators. That’s when the girl, who had autism, was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. Adrienne died after being struck on New McEver Road.
Cobb County investigators asked for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible and released a description of the vehicle believed to be involved. The car had a University of Alabama vanity plate, according to police, and likely damage from striking the girl. Relatives turned to social media pleading for help from the community to find the driver.
On Saturday, a suspect was arrested, thanks to tips from the public and video evidence given to detectives. David Ngugi, 47, was arrested at his Acworth home and charged with felony hit-and-run, according to police.
Ngugi was driving a 2004 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on New McEver Road when he hit Adrienne, who was walking in the eastbound lane, his arrest warrant states. Then, Ngugi drove to his home, about three miles away.
“The accused continued to his home, never rendered any assistance, nor did he leave his contact information,” the arrest warrant states.
On Tuesday, Ngugi was being held without bond at the Cobb jail, records show. According to his booking record, the Department of Homeland Safety must interview Ngugi before he can be released.
