7-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

“She was such a beautiful soul,” her aunt, Madison Taylor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If there is one thing I can say about her as her aunt, it’s that I have never met a more beautiful soul. She saw the beauty and fun in everything.”

Late Jan. 9, the little girl’s parents believed she was in bed. But instead, she had snuck out of her Acworth-area home, according to investigators. That’s when the girl, who had autism, was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. Adrienne died after being struck on New McEver Road.