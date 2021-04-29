Cobb inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt, authorities say

A Cobb County inmate awaiting extradition to Colorado is in critical condition after attempting suicide Wednesday morning in the county jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Jail staff found the man after noticing he didn’t respond to a routine 6:30 a.m. check-in, agency spokeswoman Saba Long said in a news release.
“Deputies immediately engaged in CPR and requested an ambulance,” Long said, adding the GBI was called in to investigate the suicide attempt.
Authorities are not releasing the man’s name because they’re still working to contact the inmate’s family in his home country, Long said. Officials have not said where the man is from or how long he had been in jail.
Long said the inmate faces multiply felonies and was awaiting extradition to Colorado for “alleged crimes of a sexual nature.”
After taking office in January, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens announced his office would no longer investigate inmate deaths, letting the GBI conduct those investigations instead.
At least nine Cobb inmates have died in custody since December 2018, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.