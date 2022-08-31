Cobb development authority approves $1.4M in tax breaks for manufacturer

When the fees are factored in, the total financial incentives — about $2 million — represent a net loss for the county. The school board will still receive a net benefit, according to the study.

After the AJC first reported the county fee waiver in March, the development authority now requires applicants to disclose any other public assistance they may be seeking.

When the DACC provides tax breaks, it requires companies to make payments in lieu of taxes to ensure the county does not lose revenue from current property taxes. The abatement period lasts 10 years with taxes increasing incrementally.

J.C. Bradbury, a board member and economist at Kennesaw State University, was the only vote against the deal.

“I feel that development authorities are for developing new business in Cobb County, and it’s an existing business,” he said.