Cobb ‘crawling burglar’ suspect linked to 6 more crimes, police say

At the Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road on Oct. 20, Major is accused of stealing about $21,000 in cash and merchandise, including 61 lingerie outfits, high heels, various sex toys and 500 $25 gift cards, according to police.

Major is accused of following a similar pattern once getting inside the businesses in the overnight or early-morning hours.

“Once inside, the said accused, as seen on camera crawled on his stomach to avoid setting off the motion detectors in the business,” the latest warrant states. “The said accused pried open the cash register and took $2,313.86.”

Distinctive clothing and his license plate tag, all caught on security cameras, helped investigators link Major to the crimes. The investigation into the burglaries continues.

‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES

A 47-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County including:

Sept. 22: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road

Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road and Starbucks on Roswell Road

Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road

Feb. 21: Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway and Chipotle on Townpark Lane

Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway

March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road

March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard

March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road