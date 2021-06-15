Cobb ‘crawling burglar’ suspect linked to 6 more crimes, police say

A serial burglar known for breaking glass or removing windowpanes and then crawling into businesses has been linked to at least six more crimes, according to Cobb County police. The loss to one of the businesses was $21,000, the manager told investigators.
Aron Jermaine Major, 47, has been in jail since his arrest earlier this month, booking records show. But the charges have continued for Major, who could be linked to similar crimes across metro Atlanta, police said.
Major served four prison sentences for felony convictions in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Most recently, he served about two years before being released in April 2018, records show. Major’s rap sheet contains several burglary convictions.
But since at least September, Major has been in Cobb County, burglarizing various restaurants in the Kennesaw, Marietta and Acworth areas, according to police. Late last week, Cobb police secured another warrant for Major, bringing the total number of businesses he’s allegedly hit to 17.
According to his latest arrest warrant, Major is accused of a burglary at one business and damaging the window at another in October. Then in March, he allegedly burglarized four businesses in one night, including three restaurants and an oil change shop, the warrant states.
At the Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road on Oct. 20, Major is accused of stealing about $21,000 in cash and merchandise, including 61 lingerie outfits, high heels, various sex toys and 500 $25 gift cards, according to police.
Major is accused of following a similar pattern once getting inside the businesses in the overnight or early-morning hours.
“Once inside, the said accused, as seen on camera crawled on his stomach to avoid setting off the motion detectors in the business,” the latest warrant states. “The said accused pried open the cash register and took $2,313.86.”
Distinctive clothing and his license plate tag, all caught on security cameras, helped investigators link Major to the crimes. The investigation into the burglaries continues.
‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES
A 47-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County including:
Sept. 22: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road
Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road and Starbucks on Roswell Road
Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road
Feb. 21: Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway and Chipotle on Townpark Lane
Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway
March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road
March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard
March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road