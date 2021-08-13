ajc logo
Cobb County deputy arrested, charged with child sex crimes

Cobb County Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Cobb County Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

A Cobb County deputy was arrested Thursday night on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material, the sheriff’s office said.

Cobb police arrested Deputy Peter Bilardello, 50, at his Marietta home and he was booked into the county jail. No details about the allegations were released.

“Upon receiving notification of the arrest warrant, Sheriff (Craig) Owens immediately placed Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D., and county-issued weapons,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement.

While the police department investigates the alleged crimes, Owens said he also requested his office’s internal affairs division conduct an investigation.

Bilardello was released late Thursday on $100,000 bond, jail records showed.

