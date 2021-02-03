Cobb brothers indicted, accused of murder, neglect in disabled mother’s death

Christopher Lee Durham, 39, and James Stephen Stanfield Jr., 42, were each indicted late last week on five counts, including two counts of felony murder, neglect of a disabled adult, abuse of a disabled adult and exploitation, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

The two are accused of killing their 65-year-old mother, Dinah Durham, who suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and was confined to a wheelchair, according to investigators.