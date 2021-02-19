X

Coastal Georgia man, 60, dies in moped crash

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The 60-year-old crashed his moped earlier this week in downtown Brunswick

A 60-year-old Brunswick man died Monday after his moped crashed in downtown Brunswick.

William “Bill” Young crashed the moped he was riding on Newcastle Street and struck the center median just south of the intersection of F Street late Sunday, Brunswick Police told The Brunswick News.

Young was riding southbound when the crash occurred, throwing him and the moped into shrubbery inside the median, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. Passersby heard the impact from the crash and dialed 911, he said. Young was unresponsive when the passersby reached him, Thorpe said

Young was transported to the Brunswick hospital of Southeast Georgia Health System, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Monday, Thorpe said.

Young was not wearing a helmet, Thorpe said.

