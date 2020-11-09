Clayton sheriff: Felon faces 21 charges after nearly ramming cruiser

A felon with a long history of drug arrests in Clayton County was arrested again Saturday after authorities said he tried to ram a sheriff’s patrol car.
Clayton County deputies were not seeking out Hakim Johnson when they went to an apartment complex on Pine Drive about 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a public advisory. He was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the agency.
The deputies were serving a warrant and noticed Johnson, 37, sitting in a running Nissan Altima near the front of an apartment building. They “could smell the smoke of marijuana coming from the vehicle," the sheriff’s office said.
When they approached him, “Johnson immediately placed his vehicle in reverse” and nearly struck a marked patrol car, according to deputies. He continued driving in reverse, the agency said, and hit another parked car in the lot.
Johnson was removed from his vehicle at gunpoint and placed under arrest.
According to the sheriff’s office, 18.75 ounces of marijuana, 1.24 ounces of cocaine, 4.8 grams of crack cocaine, 15.4 grams of Xanax and 5.4 ounces of ecstasy were found inside Johnson’s vehicle.
Johnson was last convicted in February after pleading guilty to drug and obstruction charges, court records show. A Clayton County judge sentenced Johnson to three years on a suspended sentence.
He has served two previous stints in prison on drugs and weapons convictions and was paroled both times, most recently in 2014.
Johnson is now facing 21 charges stemming from Saturday’s arrest, including multiple counts of drug trafficking. He is scheduled for a first appearance before a judge Monday morning.