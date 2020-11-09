Clayton sheriff: Felon faces 21 charges after nearly ramming cruiser

Clayton County deputies were not seeking out Hakim Johnson when they went to an apartment complex on Pine Drive about 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a public advisory. He was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the agency.

The deputies were serving a warrant and noticed Johnson, 37, sitting in a running Nissan Altima near the front of an apartment building. They “could smell the smoke of marijuana coming from the vehicle," the sheriff’s office said.