ajc logo
X

Clayton County police: 16-year-old girl missing for weeks

The Clayton County Police Department has started a search for Shanylah Peterson, a Black 16-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.
Caption
The Clayton County Police Department has started a search for Shanylah Peterson, a Black 16-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Police searching for Shanylah Peterson, missing since Nov. 6.

The Clayton County Police Department has started a search for Shanylah Peterson, a 16-year-old Black girl who has been missing for weeks.

In a statement, police said they only learned of Peterson’s disappearance on Thursday, when a missing person call was made from the 8000 block of Tara Blvd, in Jonesboro.

Officers learned Peterson has been missing since November 6. She is 5′5″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a colored t-shirt with purple, multi-colored shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 770-477-3747.

About the Author

ajc.com

Lautaro Grinspan
Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Elderly couple found after going missing on Thanksgiving
43m ago
Lawrenceville teen stabs and kills mother on Thanksgiving, police say
1h ago
‘Bullying works’: Atlanta mayor avoids Thanksgiving mac and cheese
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top