Clayton County police: 16-year-old girl missing for weeks

In a statement, police said they only learned of Peterson’s disappearance on Thursday, when a missing person call was made from the 8000 block of Tara Blvd, in Jonesboro.

Officers learned Peterson has been missing since November 6. She is 5′5″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a colored t-shirt with purple, multi-colored shorts.