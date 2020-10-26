Clayton County man, 63, wanted after wife stabbed in the neck, chest

A 63-year-old man is now considered the most wanted fugitive in Clayton County after police accused him of stabbing his wife in the chest and neck.
Officers were called to the Lee’s Landing home of Willie Lee Wright about 6:15 p.m. Sunday after a domestic altercation became physical, according to Clayton County police. The victim was conscious and alert before she was taken to a hospital.
No updates on her condition were provided Monday.
Within a few hours of the incident, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced it was placing Wright at the top of the county’s “most wanted” list and released his photo with the hope of locating him.
Wright is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He left the scene in a black Honda Civic with Georgia tag RHM6874, the sheriff’s office said in an advisory.
“The offender is still outstanding, but we are working with the sheriff’s office to assist in his timely apprehension,” police spokeswoman Lt. Cherie West said Monday.
Authorities said Wright has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes and is approximately 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots Wright should call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-477-4479.