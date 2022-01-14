Choomba the gorilla dies at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta announced the death of Choomba, one of its Western lowland gorillas.At 59, Choomba was the zoo's second oldest gorilla. She was the fourth oldest in the world.She was the mother of Machi, Kudzoo and Sukari, and grandmother of Willie B. Jr., Merry Leigh, Anaka and Mijadala, all of whom live at the zoo.She suffered from advanced arthritis and other age-related complications.“Given her poor prognosis and with concern for her comfort and quality of life, the teams made the extremely difficult decision to euthanize her on January 13,” the zoo said