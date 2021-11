Major pharmacies now make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone age 5 and older.The only vaccine authorized for children 5-11 so far is Pfizer, and it’s in a special, smaller dose. .CVS Pharmacy says it has the pediatric vaccine available at 266 locations in Georgia. .Walgreens has begun administering children’s vaccines in select stores.Most county health departments are also offering the vaccine. You can sign up through their websites