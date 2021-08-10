Child molester gets life sentence as Clayton County jury trials resume

A College Park man who repeatedly molested a girl over a three-year span is headed to prison after jury trials resumed this month in Clayton County.
Michael Anthony McKellar, 35, had been in jail since his December 2017 arrest, online records show. But criminal trials were delayed across the state last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Felony jury trials resumed in Clayton County at the start of the month and McKellar’s case was among the first on the docket, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
McKellar’s trial began Aug. 2 and involved “multiple victims and witnesses from across the country,” the DA’s office said in a news release. It ended Tuesday when a jury found McKellar guilty on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and one count each of child molestation and incest.
“I am so grateful to my staff, the victims, and, most importantly, the citizens of Clayton County for bearing with us as we navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a statement. “While the courtroom and procedures looked different with the enhanced health and safety protocols, I am proud of my entire team for persevering and securing a conviction.”
McKellar was handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole, according to the DA’s office. If he is eventually paroled, McKellar is required to register as a sex offender.