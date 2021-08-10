Child molester gets life sentence as Clayton County jury trials resume

McKellar’s trial began Aug. 2 and involved “multiple victims and witnesses from across the country,” the DA’s office said in a news release. It ended Tuesday when a jury found McKellar guilty on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and one count each of child molestation and incest.

“I am so grateful to my staff, the victims, and, most importantly, the citizens of Clayton County for bearing with us as we navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a statement. “While the courtroom and procedures looked different with the enhanced health and safety protocols, I am proud of my entire team for persevering and securing a conviction.”