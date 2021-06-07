Georgia chief justice: COVID-related judicial emergency to end June 30

The emergency, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, shut down jury trials for months and caused mountainous backlogs of criminal and civil cases in courthouses across the state. It also led to the suspension of speedy trial demands by criminal defendants and recommendations that court hearings be held remotely when possible.

Monday’s decision, made by Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, comes at a time when Georgia still lags behind most other states in the percentage of its adult population being vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.9% of the state’s adult population has received a vaccine, well below the national average of 63.5%.