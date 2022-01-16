Man charged in Acworth fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old girl with autism

David Ngugi, 47, of Acworth, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after video evidence helped investigators track down the driver, a news release states. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond, online records show.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was walking near her Acworth home when she was hit in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road, police said. Her parents were not aware she had left her home.