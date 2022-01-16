Hamburger icon
Man charged in Acworth fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old girl with autism

David Ngugi is charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of a 7-year-old girl with autism in Cobb County, police said.
David Ngugi is charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of a 7-year-old girl with autism in Cobb County, police said.

Credit: AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a Cobb County hit-and-run that took the life of a 7-year-old girl with autism last week, according to police.

David Ngugi, 47, of Acworth, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after video evidence helped investigators track down the driver, a news release states. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond, online records show.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was walking near her Acworth home when she was hit in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road, police said. Her parents were not aware she had left her home.

Her body was discovered about 10:16 p.m. on the southern edge of the road, east of McEver Woods Drive, police said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. A Georgia native, she joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following four years in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she covered criminal justice for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

