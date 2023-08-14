BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Chidi, Duncan to testify to grand jury ahead of schedule on Monday

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

By and
35 minutes ago
The Fulton County grand jury proceedings into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke Georgia law could wrap up sooner than expected.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi were both supposed to testify on Tuesday, but are now expected to meet on Monday with grand jurors at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Chidi confirmed the new timeline in a tweet. An official with direct knowledge of Duncan’s hearing told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his new hearing date.

