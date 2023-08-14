Chidi, Duncan to testify to grand jury ahead of schedule on Monday

The Fulton County grand jury proceedings into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke Georgia law could wrap up sooner than expected.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi were both supposed to testify on Tuesday, but are now expected to meet on Monday with grand jurors at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Chidi confirmed the new timeline in a tweet. An official with direct knowledge of Duncan’s hearing told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his new hearing date.