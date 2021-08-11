Busy road in NE Atlanta could take 1 year to reopen after bridge fire

The Atlanta DOT has issued an emergency RFP (Request for Proposal) for bridge demolition and is expecting responses from contractors by noon Thursday, Rowan said. The agency is working on a second RFP for emergency bridge design that will be distributed to potential partners by Aug. 23. Multiple utilities that have pipes and cables incorporated into the current bridge will be relocating those conduits.

Councilmember Matt Westmoreland questioned Rowan about the year-long timeline, noting that the I-85 bridge that collapsed in 2017 was repaired in just a few months.

“It’s really a case of apples and oranges,” Rowan said.

The key difference is that the bridge over Peachtree Creek is anticipated to be a total loss, he said. The original bridge was built in the 1930s and has been widened multiple times, but will likely need to be demolished down to its foundations. The I-85 collapse required a rebuild of the elevated road surface but not any reconstruction of the supporting structure.

In the meantime, a detour has been installed and the Atlanta DOT has worked with mapping services like Waze and Google Maps to have the closure added to those popular navigation services, Rowan said. Officials with the Georgia DOT’s bridge division have assisted the city agency throughout the process of closing and evaluating the existing bridge.

The Atlanta DOT has posted detour directions on its website. Lenox Road NE and Piedmont Road NE are the nearest roads that cross Peachtree Creek and will likely see increased traffic during the Cheshire Bridge Road closure.