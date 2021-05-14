ajc logo
X

Cherokee man sought on kidnapping, rape charges

Andrew Charles Mostyn is wanted on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. Cherokee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate him.
Andrew Charles Mostyn is wanted on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. Cherokee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate him.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a Woodstock man wanted on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Andrew Charles Mostyn, 20, also has active warrants for aggravated assault and battery. While no details about the charges were disclosed, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged victim was not a stranger to Mostyn.

There was no firearm involved, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mostyn was last seen driving a silver Ford F-350. Authorities believe he may still be in the Woodstock area or might have traveled to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top