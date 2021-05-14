Cherokee man sought on kidnapping, rape charges

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a Woodstock man wanted on charges of rape and kidnapping.
Andrew Charles Mostyn, 20, also has active warrants for aggravated assault and battery. While no details about the charges were disclosed, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged victim was not a stranger to Mostyn.
There was no firearm involved, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mostyn was last seen driving a silver Ford F-350. Authorities believe he may still be in the Woodstock area or might have traveled to Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.