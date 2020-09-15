‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris reportedly under investigation for soliciting sex from minors

In one alleged incident, detailed in the suit, Harris pressured one of the boys for sex in a bathroom at the American Cheerleaders Association’s national competition in Fort Worth in February 2019.

In Aug. 1 letters to police in Florida and Texas, Varsity’s Chief Legal Officer Burton Brillhart said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” he wrote.

In a statement to Variety on Monday night, a spokesperson for Harris said, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”