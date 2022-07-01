Check your cupboard: Georgia farms recall Vidalia Onions over listeria concerns

A&M Farms has not reported any illnesses or adverse events concerning the voluntary recall to the FDA, and the company expressed that the recall comes out of an abundance of caution.

“The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line,” the company said in its letter to the FDA. “Although the company cleans and sanitizes its pack lines regularly, it is recalling onions packed on the implicated packing line before and after June 21 out of an abundance of caution. No other products grown, packed, or sold by A&M Farms are affected by this recall.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058. A&M Farms said that they immediately notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms,” Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms, said in the letter. “We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions. We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”