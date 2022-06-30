ajc logo
Atlanta among best cities to celebrate July 4 this year

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
It ranks in the country’s top four spot for 2022

Following an economy-crippling pandemic, soaring gas prices and constricting inflation, July 4 celebrations may look a little different for many families in 2022. But, Atlanta residents are still in for a bang. The Peach State’s capital city has been ranked as one of the country’s top hotspots to celebrate America’s independence this year.

Two-thirds of Americans will spend less money on July 4 this year, with 57% of Americans claiming inflation will affect their July 4 plans, according to a recent WalletHub survey. Despite inflation affecting the holiday, Americans are still expected to open their wallets July 4 for a staggering $7.7 billion on food alone — as well as over another $3.8 billion on wine, beer and fireworks.

WalletHub ranked Atlanta as the fourth best city in the country to celebrate the holiday this year, having been beaten out by Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco. The personal finance website ranked the cities based on 21 different metrics, including their affordability, safety, accessibility and total attractions.

With a total score of 70.62, just three points less than the top spot, Atlanta ranked well in safety and accessibility, but took a ding for affordability. WalletHub ranked Atlanta as having the highest beer and wine prices in the country.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

