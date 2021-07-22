ajc logo
Chamblee launched $150K nonprofit partnership program

03/23/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — The exterior of Chamblee City Hall, located at 5468 Peachtree Road in Chamblee, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
03/23/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — The exterior of Chamblee City Hall, located at 5468 Peachtree Road in Chamblee, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A DeKalb County city approved a $150,000 partnership program to help give local nonprofits a boost.

Charities and nonprofits in Chamblee can apply for sponsorships of $5,000 to $10,000 to support their events and programs. City leaders said the initiative will help increase the nonprofits’ footprint in the city and generate business, trickling down to other sectors.

Participating organizations will have to use those funds for events or programs that take place within Chamblee, and the money needs to be spent at Chamblee businesses. A city selection committee will evaluate applications and make recommendations for approval. The application period runs through the fiscal year, and sponsorships are subject to fund availability.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help our nonprofits further help our citizens. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Councilman Brian Mock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mock pitched the program and was able to get funding for the project in March. The city designated $150,000 in general budget funds for the program, which will run for a year. It will also include roundtables, training sessions and networking opportunities for participating nonprofits.

If successful, Mock said it could become a recurring program.

Qualifying nonprofits must have been an active nonprofit for at least two years, provide certain financial statements and must apply at least 90 days before the event or program takes place. Nonprofits can receive up to two sponsorships in a calendar year. Applications will be posted on the city’s website, chambleega.com, at a later date.

