Chamblee launched $150K nonprofit partnership program

Charities and nonprofits in Chamblee can apply for sponsorships of $5,000 to $10,000 to support their events and programs. City leaders said the initiative will help increase the nonprofits’ footprint in the city and generate business, trickling down to other sectors.

Participating organizations will have to use those funds for events or programs that take place within Chamblee, and the money needs to be spent at Chamblee businesses. A city selection committee will evaluate applications and make recommendations for approval. The application period runs through the fiscal year, and sponsorships are subject to fund availability.