Chamblee council approves new affordable housing development for seniors

Explore Chamblee poised to get new affordable housing development for seniors

The building will include 52 one-bedroom units, 53 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. The project also includes a 138-space parking lot, a playground and a child daycare.

The land was going to be the site of 39 new townhomes, but that project stalled out after the previous developer let its demolition and land disturbance permits expire without any activity, according to documents filed with the city.

The property was already properly zoned for this type of project, but the developer requested 13 code variances and a waiver. The City Council denied a waiver to avoid burying overhead utilities and four variances related to smaller design aspects of the project, such as fencing and brick facade requirements. The city also encouraged the developer to try to incorporate balconies on all street-facing corner units.

A timeline for when the project will begin construction or be completed was not listed in documents that the developer filed with the city.

