Chamblee poised to get new affordable housing development for seniors

The land was going to be the site of 39 new townhomes, but that project stalled out after the previous developer let its demolition and land disturbance permits expire without any activity, according to documents filed with the city.

The property was already properly zoned for this type of project, but the developer requested 13 code variances and one waiver. The only thing the board recommended the City Council deny was a waiver to avoid burying overhead utilities. The board also recommended the council encourage the developer to try to incorporate balconies on all street-facing corner units.

The project will be presented to the mayor and City Council at a later date. The developer will need to obtain a Development of Community Impact approval from the city to continue its plans.

