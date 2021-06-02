Chamblee poised to get new affordable housing development for seniors

A developer intends to build a housing development in Chamblee that includes more than 50 units set aside for low-income seniors.
Mercy Housing Southeast, a nonprofit focused on affordable housing, pitched a project last Wednesday to the Chamblee Design Review Board, which greenlit nearly every one of the developer’s plans. The board can’t grant zoning or site design requests, but it does make recommendations for Chamblee’s mayor and City Council to consider.
The developer intends to transform a 2.8-acre site along Clairmont Road between 5th and 6th streets into a three-story building with 67 multi-family unit and 55 units for low-income residents who are at least 55 years old.
To qualify, seniors must have an income between 30% and 80% of the area median income. The specific numbers for Chamblee were not provided, but an individual senior in DeKalb County would have to make between $18,100 to $48,300 annually to fulfill that criteria.
The building will include 52 one-bedroom units, 53 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. The project also includes a 138-space parking lot, a playground and a child daycare.
The land was going to be the site of 39 new townhomes, but that project stalled out after the previous developer let its demolition and land disturbance permits expire without any activity, according to documents filed with the city.
The property was already properly zoned for this type of project, but the developer requested 13 code variances and one waiver. The only thing the board recommended the City Council deny was a waiver to avoid burying overhead utilities. The board also recommended the council encourage the developer to try to incorporate balconies on all street-facing corner units.
The project will be presented to the mayor and City Council at a later date. The developer will need to obtain a Development of Community Impact approval from the city to continue its plans.
