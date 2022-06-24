Centurion lounge planned for Concourse E at airport

Combined Shape Caption

Centurion lounge , planned for Concourse E , at Hartsfield-Jackson.American Express plans to open a Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2023.The luxury airport lounge will have outdoor areas, including a garden terrace with views of the tarmac, .and also a bourbon bar, shower suites and private workspaces.It will be the largest Centurion lounge in the world, at 26,000 square feet.Centurion lounges are open to travelers who have a Platinum American Express card, which has a $695 annual fee, .or the elite invitation-only Centurion “black” card from American Express.or a Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card, which has a $550 annual fee