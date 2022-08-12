CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

Combined Shape Caption

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated guidelines on August 11.The recommendations no longer include quaratining if one comes into close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID.In addition, the CDC has dropped the 6 feet social distancing recommendation.According to the CDC, close to 95% of Americans over the age of 16 are living with varying levels of immunity.The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years, Greta Massetti, CDC guidelines author, via AP.Entire classrooms of kids had to miss school if they were deemed a close contact. The closed schools and learning disruption have been devastating, Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers President, via AP.Some academics were critical of the updated guidelines, saying that pandemic conditions remain.All of us want a stable school year, but wishful thinking is not the strategy for getting there, Anne Sosin, Dartmouth College Public Health Researcher, via AP