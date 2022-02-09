Hamburger icon
By the numbers: What's in DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond's budget?

The annual budget proposed by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond includes:.$14 million, in new public safety spending.The money would pay for additional police officer positions, retention and signing bonuses, higher starting salaries and raises for existing personnel — all items aimed at improving retention and recruitment..$1.2 billion , Thurmond’s overall proposed budget, which includes 4% cost of living increases for all non-sworn county employees, as well as a 2% bump for county retirees. .100, The budget would help fund 100 new police officer positions and hire a search firm to help with recruiting.6.25%, The funds would also make the frontline pay that many public safety personnel have received during the pandemic permanent, effectively giving them a 6.25% raise.$3,000, Existing firefighters and police officers would receive $3,000 retention bonuses and the county would double its 401(a) pension match for enrolled personnel.$5,000, New police hires that are already POST-certified would qualify for $5,000 bonuses

