Georgia sets international trade record for second straight year

Last year, the Army Corps of Engineers finished the nearly $1 billion project to deepen the Savannah River channel to make it easier for larger classes of cargo ships to reach the sprawling container port. The Georgia Ports Authority said a record of nearly 6 million 20-foot equivalent container units, or TEUs, passed through the Savannah port in 2022, up 5% from a year earlier.

In December, the authority approved plans to renovate docks at its Ocean Terminal in Savannah to handle more container traffic, creating flexibility to grow over the next eight to 10 years. Coupled with that, the authority is shifting “breakbulk cargo,” such as heavy machinery and certain automotive products to the Brunswick port.

A recent study by the University of Georgia found that maritime trade accounts for $44 billion of the state’s gross domestic product, with the ports directly or indirectly touching more than 439,000 jobs.

Global supply chains were affected by COVID-19 and many U.S. ports saw backlogs of ships waiting to dock as consumer spending emerged from the worst of the pandemic. Savannah saw some delays but generally became a beneficiary of new service as shippers bypassed more congested harbors.

Though Savannah has seen robust container traffic growth, global trade demand is expected to ebb amid high inflation and concerns about recession.

Tuesday’s report said Georgia ranked seventh nationally in the value of international trade. Georgia’s top trade partners in 2022 were China, Mexico, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, India and Thailand.

The top destinations for Georgia exports were Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, Singapore, India, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson credited the state’s investment in infrastructure and global partnerships.

“Today’s success is the result of a decades-long vision shared by Georgia leaders since the first international trade offices were opened 50 years ago,” he said.

Top trading partners

Georgia reported Tuesday that the total value of the state’s international trade grew 18% to $196 billion in 2022 compared to 2021. Of that total, $47 billion came from products made or grown in Georgia that were exported elsewhere. Here is a list of Georgia’s top trade partners:

China: $28.9 billion

Mexico: $18.3 billion

Germany: $13.7 billion

Canada: $13.4 billion

South Korea: $13.1 billion

Japan: $9.8 billion

Vietnam: $7.7 billion

Singapore: $7.4 billion

India: $6.2 billion

Thailand: $5 billion

Source: Georgia Department of Economic Development 2022 Global Trade Summary