What to do – and not do – to keep your home and car safe during Debby

As South Georgia braces for up to 20 inches of rain this week from Tropical Storm Debby, AAA is letting residents know how to keep themselves and their property safe.

“While the storm’s exact path and intensity remain uncertain, residents should prepare for the possibility of dangerous driving conditions and localized flooding,” Montrae Waiters, spokesperson for AAA — the Auto Club Group, said in a statement.

Your home

Most people’s first step when preparing for a big storm is to get sandbags to seal any openings where water could come in. But AAA suggests homeowners also:

Take a video to inventory possessions in your home. Keep a record of large purchases, including receipts and serial numbers

Store important documents like birth certificates, Social Security cards and insurance policy information in a portable, waterproof container

in a portable, waterproof container Keep insurance and flood policy contact information on your phone, and know the various ways you can file a claim by website or mobile app, for instance

And if you live in a flood-prone area, it’s also important to note homeowners’ insurance does not cover flooding. Consider applying for flood insurance but remember most new policies require a 30-day waiting period. You can call your provider and see if they have any options.

Your vehicle

Proactive storm preparation also includes making sure your vehicle is in a safe place, like in a parking garage or a friend’s house, according to AAA.

But if you do find yourself driving in the rain, the travel group recommends:

Turn your headlights on so other drivers can see you. But if visibility is low, do not turn on your hazard lights if you are moving — those are supposed to signify your car is disabled and could confuse other drivers.

Slow down and increase the distance between you and other cars

Drive in the tracks of the car in front of you, slow down when approaching puddles and do not turn or brake sharply to avoid hydroplaning

Do not use cruise control

Never drive through standing water, it could be deeper than you realize, with unseen potholes, downed power lines or other dangers

If your car stalls in standing water, do not try to restart the vehicle. Get out to higher ground or a safer location immediately.

If floods surround your parked car, do not try to start the car and do not open the door until the water level recedes below the jam. Water inside the car can be removed by a wet vacuum.

