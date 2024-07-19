What is CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, connected to a global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday, is a global cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas.
The company, with the stock symbol CRWD under CrowdStrike Holdings, is known for its Falcon sensor product, which the company describes as a cloud-based tool to help identify cybersecurity attacks or threats.
On Friday, an issue with a security update pushed by CrowdStrike resulted in the global outages of Microsoft products. By early Friday morning, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the problem had been identified and fixes were in progress. The event was not a cyberattack, he said.
“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” Kurtz said. “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.
- Information from The Associated Press was included in this article.
About the Author