What is CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, connected to a global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday, is a global cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas.

The company, with the stock symbol CRWD under CrowdStrike Holdings, is known for its Falcon sensor product, which the company describes as a cloud-based tool to help identify cybersecurity attacks or threats.

On Friday, an issue with a security update pushed by CrowdStrike resulted in the global outages of Microsoft products. By early Friday morning, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the problem had been identified and fixes were in progress. The event was not a cyberattack, he said.