Wes Moss: Sorting good, bad news amid COVID-19? Here’s where to start

On the fiscal side, Americans have received nearly $2.5 trillion in economic stimulus, much of it from the CARES Act. There’s proposed legislation to add another $1.5 trillion, and President Donald Trump just recently enacted new executive orders. As for the monetary piece, the Federal Reserve has provided over $5.2 trillion of help so far through the purchase of Treasury and Agency bonds and a variety of lending facilities. Ultimately, these two pieces add up to nearly $8 trillion in total financial support. If the new legislation passes, that will push the figure beyond the $9 trillion mark, a truly enormous bridge until the economy can fully recover.

The prayer: As for our prayer, it’s one simple word: vaccine. The U.S. government has already pledged to pay the top six health care and biotech companies nearly $7 billion to create and distribute a vaccine as quickly as possible. Let’s pray that we get an effective vaccine to our doctors and pharmacies soon. We will hear from these companies in the coming weeks and months as they receive phase three trial results and lobby for approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Other concerns

COVID-19’s impact has manifested into an interesting stock market performance, as market returns have been heavily imbalanced toward one big sector — tech. The five largest stocks in the S&P 500 are primarily driving the overall returns for the index. As of last week, the top five companies by size are up an astounding 35%, while the remaining 495 companies are down 6%.

The takeaway here is that light is shining on just a handful of companies — businesses whose products and services are best suited for a stay-at-home economy.

Meanwhile, hundreds of solid, dividend-paying companies have lagged behind these growth behemoths. I don’t believe this trend will last forever. When the economy “normalizes,” the 495 also-rans will likely gain speed and close the gap. Financials, telecom, utilities, energy and health care are not going away any time soon. This is where you will find many of the long-term dividend-growing companies I still believe in.

Here’s another question I’ve been getting a lot recently: “Wes, what about the White House?” Any discussion of the economy must consider the possibilities surrounding November’s election.

Here’s my take: The election result will be an incredibly important event for market psyche and future tax policies. However, regardless of who ends up in the White House, their policies’ and executive actions’ impact on the markets will be overshadowed by a non-COVID-19 economy at some point.

It is true, however, that presidential elections influence markets. The question come Election Day is how long this sway will last.

History shows that markets prefer the reelection of incumbent presidents, whether Republican or Democrat, because their policies are already established and known. When incumbents lose, markets tend to wobble and go through a period of adjustment as they get to know the new commander in chief. But, historically, even if there is an immediate post-election selloff, the market ultimately sees a strong recovery following the swearing-in of a new POTUS.

The pandemic is public enemy No. 1, and its resolution will heal our nation in myriad ways — beyond what a single politician can do on his own.

And a final, critical question: Where do we go from here?

Remember, COVID-19 is not a three- or four-month problem like we hoped. The attendant changes to our lifestyles have been dramatic.

Think about where we work as but one example. More than 35% of the entire U.S. labor force is now capable of working from home, says a study from the Chicago Booth School of Business. That trend could continue in full. In 2017, only 5.2% (or roughly 8 million) of the U.S. employees worked from a home office. Post-COVID-19 could see 55 million people continue to work remotely. This adaptation is welcome news to many but doesn’t apply to industries still waiting to get back to normal. Think restaurants, hotels, travel and leisure.

So for now, this state of economic purgatory will continue until the arrival of what we’ve all been praying for — a vaccine. Once we get an effective vaccine, we can get back to unbridled commerce. Who’s ready to have some fun in 2021?

Wes Moss has been the host of “Money Matters” on News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB in Atlanta for more than seven years now, and he does a live show from 9-11 a.m. Sundays. He is the chief investment strategist for Atlanta-based Capital Investment Advisors. For more information, go to wesmoss.com.

DISCLOSURE

This information is provided to you as a resource for informational purposes only and is not to be viewed as investment advice or recommendations. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee offered that investment return, yield, or performance will be achieved. There will be periods of performance fluctuations, including periods of negative returns and periods where dividends will not be paid. Past performance is not indicative of future results when considering any investment vehicle. This information is being presented without consideration of the investment objectives, risk tolerance, or financial circumstances of any specific investor and might not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to, and should not, form a primary basis for any investment decision that you may make. Always consult your own legal, tax, or investment adviser before making any investment/tax/estate/financial planning considerations or decisions. Investment decisions should not be made solely based on information contained in this article. The information contained in the article is strictly an opinion and for informational purposes only and it is not known whether the strategies will be successful. There are many aspects and criteria that must be examined and considered before investing.