Some companies still hiring workers in troubled metro Atlanta economy

The announcements come days after the Georgia Department of Labor announced 138,000 new jobless claims filed for the previous week as the pandemic-triggered damage continues. The state has processed more than 3 million claims and judged about 1.4 million of them to be valid.

And while some returned to work as some business reopened, Georgia had about 450,000 fewer people employed in June than in February.

Metro Atlanta has seen the number of unemployed jump by 147% since February. The official unemployment rate, at historic lows as the year began, has also more than doubled.

Yet the coronavirus itself has boosted demand for some products and services.

For many people spending much more time in their homes, delivery has become more of a necessity, said Cheikh Mboup, the president and chief operating officer of Atlanta-based Edible, which has nearly 1,200 franchise outlets worldwide, including 30 in metro Atlanta.

Cheikh Mboup, president and chief operating officer of Atlanta-based Edible. He says the company's business has grown in recent weeks because delivery is now a consumer priority. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The company’s stores, also known as Edible Arrangements, sell fruit arrangements, pastries, chocolates and other goods. But increasingly, many customers place orders online and don’t set foot in the retail locations. “We could have a cheesecake to your house in an hour.”

Of course, the idea of rapid ordering and delivering with just a few clicks isn’t new. “But many of us thought we had 20 years to do so. Now, people want it today and those who can do so, are rewarded.”

The company’s corporate offices in Atlanta added 40 people in late spring and currently has about 160 employees. Edible plans to hire 60 more by year’s end, he said.