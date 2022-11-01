UPS to hold Brown Friday seasonal hiring blitz starting Nov. 4

Sandy Springs-based UPS started its effort in early September to hire roughly 100,000 temporary workers, but still has tens of thousands more to go to meet its goal before its peak season begins in force. It is hiring drivers, driver helpers and warehouse workers.

The shipping giant said it will hold more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, extending Brown Friday through the weekend. The company calls it a “three-day sprint.” It’s part of a broader effort to quickly bring on workers amid a tight labor market, with the company now offering job offers to qualified applicants in less than 25 minutes, many without an interview.