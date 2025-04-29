UPS to cut 20k jobs as Amazon deal ends; sees economic ‘uncertainty’ ahead

The company also reported that a previously announced cutback to its relationship with Amazon will translate into 20,000 cut UPS jobs and the closure of 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June.

Amazon has been the company’s largest customer. UPS has about 490,000 employees worldwide, meaning the cuts equal about 4% of its workforce.

Actions like this, CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement, “to reconfigure our network and reduce cost across our business could not be timelier.”

“The macro environment may be uncertain, but with our actions, we will emerge as an even stronger, more nimble UPS.”

The company promised more detail on a call with investors Tuesday morning.

