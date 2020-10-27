UPS holding virtual job fairs to hire seasonal Atlanta workers

Virtual job fairs on Friday will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the SMART hub and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the company’s Atlanta hub, for its Pleasantdale facility in Doraville and for its Roswell facility.

UPS said that many who attend job fairs Friday will be hired Monday.

In some other states, UPS will hold in-person job fairs when permitted by local health authorities, with masks and social distancing required. At those in-person job fairs, applicants will have to wait outside the building until they are called in for an interview. There will also be a option for a virtual job fair at those locations.

The company typically hires about 35% of its seasonal workers into permanent jobs after the holidays. About a third of the UPS workforce in the United States started in seasonal positions. Eligible seasonal UPS workers who are also students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses in addition to hourly pay.

See the UPS list of job fairs here. Those interested in the jobs can also apply online at UPSjobs.com.