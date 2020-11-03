X

UPS appoints more board members, adding diversity

A pedestrian walks by a United Parcel Service (UPS) truck on June 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sandy Springs-based UPS announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, its latest change to add more expertise and diversity to the panel.

UPS said Microsoft U.S. President Kate Johnson and GE Power Portfolio head Russell Stokes will join the board immediately.

Russell Stokes, GEO Power Portfolio CEO, has been appointed as a UPS board member.

John Stankey, who has been on the UPS board since 2014, will leave that position to focus on his job as CEO of AT&T, a role he has held since July.

UPS board chairman William Johnson said in a written statement that Kate Johnson and Russell Stokes “bring expertise that will enhance our board’s governance and stewardship of UPS."

Microsoft U.S. president Kate Johnson is joining the UPS board of directors.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a written statement that 25% of the board of directors is “ethnically diverse" and 40% of board members are women.

“Our goal is to drive inclusive leadership and, ultimately, even better governance, decision making and performance,” Tomé said in a written statement. Tomé has been CEO since June.

The move comes after UPS in September announced two appointments to its board, CVS Health CFO Eve Boratto and former pharmaceutical packaging firm CEO Wayne Hewett. Tomé also called those appointments “a meaningful move in support of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

