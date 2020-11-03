UPS appoints more board members, adding diversity

Microsoft U.S. president Kate Johnson is joining the UPS board of directors. Credit: Source: Microsoft Credit: Source: Microsoft

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a written statement that 25% of the board of directors is “ethnically diverse" and 40% of board members are women.

“Our goal is to drive inclusive leadership and, ultimately, even better governance, decision making and performance,” Tomé said in a written statement. Tomé has been CEO since June.

The move comes after UPS in September announced two appointments to its board, CVS Health CFO Eve Boratto and former pharmaceutical packaging firm CEO Wayne Hewett. Tomé also called those appointments “a meaningful move in support of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”