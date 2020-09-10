UPS expands board of directors with two appointments

UPS is expanding its board of directors with two appointments it says will add expertise and diverse perspectives.
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant announced Thursday the appointment of Eva Boratto and Wayne Hewett to its board.
Boratto, 54, is the chief financial officer of CVS Health. She was previously an executive at pharmaceutical firm Merck. UPS has long focused on expanding its health care business for handling of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and other goods. CVS partners with UPS for package pick-ups and drop-offs and for development of drone deliveries of prescriptions.
Hewett, 55, is a former CEO of pharmaceutical packaging firm Klöckner Pentaplast Group and agrochemical company Arysta LifeScience. He is a senior advisor to global equity firm Permira, sits on the board of Home Depot and Wells Fargo and is non-executive chairman of DiversiTech Corp. and Cambrex Corp. He previously worked for General Electric as vice president of supply chain and operations.
UPS previously had 13 people on its board, and will now have 15.
CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement said Hewett, a Black person, and Boratto bring “a unique set of skills to our board” and called the appointments "a meaningful move in support of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
Before Thursday’s appointments, the UPS board had one black person and four women.