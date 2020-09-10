UPS expands board of directors with two appointments

Hewett, 55, is a former CEO of pharmaceutical packaging firm Klöckner Pentaplast Group and agrochemical company Arysta LifeScience. He is a senior advisor to global equity firm Permira, sits on the board of Home Depot and Wells Fargo and is non-executive chairman of DiversiTech Corp. and Cambrex Corp. He previously worked for General Electric as vice president of supply chain and operations.

UPS previously had 13 people on its board, and will now have 15.