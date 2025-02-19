Several streets around Tech Square in Midtown will be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday evening for a Tyler Perry production, according to a notice from the city.

The area bordered by Spring Street, West Peachtree Street, Ponce de Leon Avenue and Fifth Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. the following morning. The same area was closed off last Thursday. A detailed map and list of closures can be found here.

A permit provided by the city indicates the closures are for “Beauty in Black,” a Netflix television series from Tyler Perry filming its second season in the city. The shoot will involve stunt driving on streets and sidewalks, and about 150 cast and crew members will report to the area. Both the police and fire department will have a presence during filming, according to the permit. Residents were notified earlier this month.