Road closures expected in Midtown for Tyler Perry film

The shoot will involve stunt driving on streets and sidewalks
Vehicles and pedestrians will encounter road closures this week in Midtown. The area bordered by Spring Street, West Peachtree Street, Ponce de Leon Avenue and Fifth Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. (AJC 2024)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By
46 minutes ago

Several streets around Tech Square in Midtown will be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday evening for a Tyler Perry production, according to a notice from the city.

The area bordered by Spring Street, West Peachtree Street, Ponce de Leon Avenue and Fifth Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. the following morning. The same area was closed off last Thursday. A detailed map and list of closures can be found here.

A permit provided by the city indicates the closures are for “Beauty in Black,” a Netflix television series from Tyler Perry filming its second season in the city. The shoot will involve stunt driving on streets and sidewalks, and about 150 cast and crew members will report to the area. Both the police and fire department will have a presence during filming, according to the permit. Residents were notified earlier this month.

“Beauty in Black” is Perry’s first television series for Netflix, produced as part of a multiyear, first-look deal with the streaming service. It follows a dancer who crosses paths with a dysfunctional family behind a successful Chicago beauty supply company. Eight episodes were released in October, and the next eight will debut March 6.

Perry, whose productions are often fast-paced, writes and directs every episode. The first season was produced in just over 16 shooting days.

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

