The launching of the two channels comes on the heels of Perry extending his partnership with Paramount’s BET Media. In April, Perry signed a new, non-exclusive deal with BET to produce new seasons of eight existing shows, as well as launch a new series.

Consumers continue to cut the cord, but the ways in which households approach streaming TV are changing. The two free Perry streaming channels are a reflection of that.

This is the first time Perry’s BET series will air in the “FAST” format, which stands for free, ad-supported streaming television. FAST channels offer programming in a live format similar to cable, satellite or traditional TV. Viewers do not pay a subscription to watch them, and instead watch commercials.

FAST platforms offer a variety of content. There are channels dedicated to specific genres, such as movies from the 1990s or gameshows from the 1970s. There are also channels dedicated to airing episodes from one program or franchise, such as “Top Chef,” “Cake Boss” or “The Real Housewives.”

FAST is a rapidly-growing segment of the TV industry, partly driven by consumers’ discontent over chasing content across multiple subscriptions. Consumers are supplementing or replacing their subscriptions with FAST platforms to cut down on costs, or to lean into the feel of classic TV. A 2023 Deloitte survey found about 60% of households used a free, ad-supported video service.

A number of media companies and device manufacturers have acquired or launched their own FAST platforms over the years. In 2019, Amazon launched Freevee and Paramount acquired PlutoTV. The following year, Fox acquired Tubi and Comcast acquired Xumo.

Other Perry titles offered by the two channels include “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “All the Queens Men,” “ZATIMA” and “Assisted Living.” BET also announced that more titles will be added, including “Meet the Browns,” though the network did not provide a date.