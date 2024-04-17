Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tyler Perry signs renewal deal with BET for 9 TV series

The non-exclusive deal includes eight existing series and a new drama.
Portrait of Tyler Perry in Tyler Perry Studios on Thursday, September 26, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The ever prolific Tyler Perry has signed a new, non-exclusive deal with BET to ensure fresh seasons of eight existing shows as well as a brand new series.

This replaces his existing deal from 2017 with BET’s parent company Paramount. He was required at the time to create at least 90 episodes of new comedic and dramatic series for BET and related networks.

So far, he has easily exceeded that, generating more than 700 episodes of TV shows for BET, Nickelodeon and BET+, a streaming service in which he has a minority stake.

Perry last year tried to purchase BET’s assets when Paramount put them on sale. But Paramount didn’t get the price it wanted and decided to keep BET.

ExploreTyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’

For BET, Perry has committed to an eighth season of “Sistas,” a sixth season of “The Oval,” an 11th season for “House of Payne” and a fifth season of “Assisted Living.” For BET+, he will create more seasons of “ZATIMA,” “All the Queen’s Men,” “BRUH,” “Ruthless” and new crime drama “Route 187.”

“Our programming partnership with Tyler ― undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator ― has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” said Scott Mills, president and chief executive officer of BET Media Group, in a press release.

Perry also has a deal with Netflix for both films and TV and a four-film commitment with Amazon.

