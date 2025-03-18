A human resources consulting firm announced Tuesday it will open a new corporate center in metro Atlanta that will employ 750 workers by the end of this decade.
Dublin, California-based TriNet will open its 150,000-square-foot office in Dunwoody, according to a news release. The city is within the Central Perimeter submarket, one of the largest clusters of office space in metro Atlanta and one that has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s upheaval of the office sector.
The office’s location was not disclosed in the release, and company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for more information. The project is estimated to be a $15.4 million investment and will act as a national hub for the company.
“We are excited to partner with Atlanta’s strong universities and thriving small business ecosystem as we expand our local team and establish a hub where TriNet colleagues from across the country can come together for training, development and collaboration to better serve our customers,” Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO, said in the release.
Founded in 1988, TriNet is part of the publicly traded TriNet Group and provides HR consulting and other technology services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company said it will hire its 750 new positions based at the Dunwoody office over the next five years.
“TriNet’s services for small businesses will further that network while creating meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and DeKalb County community,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release.
Since the 2020 pandemic, metro Atlanta’s office market has faced a record amount of vacant and unwanted space. The region ended 2024 with 32.9% — nearly a third — of all office square footage being advertised to rent, according to real estate services firm CBRE.
The Central Perimeter submarket, which includes Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven, is the region’s largest office submarket with nearly 25 million square feet of workspace. About 35.5% was available to rent at the end of December, roughly in line with Midtown and Buckhead. Central Perimeter also commands significantly cheaper average rents than those other submarkets.
The specific terms of TriNet’s office lease were not disclosed.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said the state did not provide a grant or other discretionary incentives to TriNet to recruit the new corporate center.
TriNet will likely qualify for statutory incentives including tax credits for newly created jobs.
-This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to AJC.com for more.
