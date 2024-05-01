Another Fortune 500 company has flocked to Georgia Tech’s high-end innovation district in Midtown in hopes of tapping into the area’s talent pipeline.

Travelers Cos., a global insurer based in New York, unveiled Wednesday its new innovation center on the fourth floor of the Coda building at Technology Square. The 2,800 square-foot-office is the company’s first dedicated hub for innovation initiatives that include artificial intelligence, data science and other emerging technologies.

Mojgan Lefebvre, Travelers’ executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer, said her company saw the rapid congregation of large companies in Tech Square and did not want to be left out.