“If we create that right environment, then within Atlanta to us [it] seems quite reasonable that we should be producing [that] many startups net a year,” said Parmeet Grover, managing director and senior partner at BCG. He has been studying this issue for the past nine years and was one of the lead authors of the report.

The study is based on more than 50 interviews with stakeholders across the region, an analysis of multiple quality of life and business metrics and 11 case studies of different cities’ approaches to entrepreneurship and innovation.

Becoming a top five hub is a major goal of Mayor Andre Dickens, who established the city’s first Office of Technology and Innovation last year.

“Atlanta has a lot of tech jobs because we have a number of great companies here, but we want to increase the amount of investment,” Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The venture capital is where we’re lagging.”

Some of the reasons Atlanta’s tech ecosystem isn’t in the top five is because of the broader perception of the city’s livability and the local universities not playing a large enough role in generating new startups, according to the report. Atlanta universities produce more the 13,000 tech graduates every year and Emory University and Georgia Tech have yearly research expenditures exceeding $2 billion a year, yet they lag behind peer institutions in the amount of that research that is translated to patents.

Additionally, the entrepreneur support system is too widespread and women and minority founders aren’t equitably represented. From 2019 to 2022, 94 percent of Series A funding in Atlanta (typically the first investment capital a company raises after seed and angel investing) went to white founders, though the region is only 43 percent white, the report found.

Grover and his colleagues believe addressing these gaps starts with what is initially being called the Startup Mill — a proposed public-private partnership of tech stakeholders that would have a physical presence and “would be the catalyst that brings the key stakeholders oriented in this common goal of becoming top five and doing everything it takes,” Grover said.

BCG will be an “integral part” of the Mill, which is still in the very early planning stages. Alongside the consulting group, the Georgia Tech Foundation and the City of Atlanta are some of the initial members, though more will be added.

Grover also hopes to establish an investment fund within the Startup Mill. Though discussions are still ongoing about the entity’s structure, Grover said the vision is to potentially raise $300 million for their first fund and BCG may be a limited partner.

BCG employs more than 1,000 people in the metro and a number of their clients are large Fortune 500 companies and governments. They conducted this research pro bono and are helping implement some of the recommendations to give back to the community where they work, according to Grover.

