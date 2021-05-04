These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this May

Delaware North

Now that Truist Park is opening up to full capacity, Delaware North, which operates the ballpark’s concessions and restaurants, is ramping up hiring. It’s holding a hiring event from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on May 4 on the Hank Aaron Terrace at Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 30339.

Same-day interviews will be offered, along with on-the-spot offers for those who qualify. Open positions include those for dishwashers, runners, club servers, catering bartenders and cash auditors. Click here to apply.

Lowe’s

Spring is prime time for gardening and home improvement projects, so it’s no surprise that Lowe’s is looking to fill thousands of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions across the country, including in its metro Atlanta stores.

The home improvement chain will host a national hiring day from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 4 at all of its U.S. stores to help fill these jobs. If you attend, sign in at the registration table or customer service. You’ll either scan a QR code or be sent an electronic sign-in form on your mobile device. When it’s time for your interview, you’ll receive a text or email with further instructions.

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags parks, including Georgia’s, is conducting a National Hiring Week that wraps up on May 2 as it fills jobs for the busy spring and summer seasons. Higher pay rates of up to $15 an hour are offered, and you’ll have a flexible schedule where you can work as much or as little as you want. Your family will also be happy, since if you apply online by May 2 and successfully complete the hiring and orientation process, you’ll score a Gold Plus 4-Pack Membership as a hiring bonus.

Jobs include those in food and beverage operations, security, aquatics and park services. Learn more and apply online by clicking here.