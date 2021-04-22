ajc logo
Atlanta adds jobs at pace for full recovery in mid-2022

Hire Dynamics hosts their Hirepalooza at their Austell location on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Job seeker Gerrisa Morgan, checks in at the desk outside. The staffing agency has adapted to the pandemic with outdoor options and is busy hiring people for clients like Dole, Walmart and many others. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Metro area unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% in March

Metro Atlanta’s economy added 14,800 jobs last month, robust growth that still leaves the region nearly 140,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level, officials said Thursday.

But Atlanta has added nearly a quarter-million jobs since the lows of a year ago, and the metro area’s unemployment rate fell from 4.5% in February to 4.1% in March, said Mark Butler, the state’s labor commissioner.

“We had another strong month,” he said. “We saw the unemployment rate drop in every, single (metro area) along with an increase in jobs across the state.”

The number of people in the labor force in metro Atlanta — while still below that of a year ago — grew in March, a sign that jobless workers are encouraged enough to return to a job search they might have abandoned months ago.

In another promising sign, the vaccinations that economists have said are crucial to a true recovery continue to be given to thousands of Georgians each day.

Metro Atlanta jobs

Added in March 2021: 14,800

Added since April 2020: 241,700

Compared to pre-pandemic peak: -139,800

__________________________

Metro Atlanta unemployment rate

Highest, pre-pandemic: 11.1% (June 2009)

Lowest, pre-pandemic: 2.8% (Nov. 2019)

Highest, pandemic: 12.6% (April 2020)

Most recent: 4.1% (March)

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Department of Labor

