Prep your car before a road trip

Put an emergency kit in the car. Be ready for bad weather, including snow, ice and rain. Equip your vehicle with emergency supplies like thermal blankets, cleaning wipes and rags, a fire extinguisher (mountable), a first-aid kit, flares, a flashlight, hand warmers, jumper cables, snacks, a tire-sealant kit, a whistle, a winch, a window scraper and work gloves.

Pack an extra cellphone charger. It’s wise to keep an external mobile phone charger or portable battery bank in your car for those unexpected situations. You’ll be glad you did, especially in an emergency.

Inspect your tires. Proper tire pressure helps you avoid danger and keeps everyone safe on the road.

Change your oil. If you only do one thing, do this.

Service your car. Check your car’s condition or have a mechanic inspect it before the road trip to ensure it’s in top working order and handle routine maintenance like topping off your wiper fluid and changing cabin air filters.

Bring your extra car key. If the primary car key gets lost or locked in the vehicle, having the extra one tucked away in a pocket means there’s always a way into the car, saving the headache of calling for help. Some new vehicles allow you to unlock and lock car doors from an app. Program this feature before you go.

Tips for the drive

Use your cruise control. Driving too fast is especially risky when holiday traffic packs the highways. Plus, police will be out in full force to catch rule breakers. Use your cruise control to keep track of your speed. If your car has adaptive cruise control, set it and let the car work with you to maintain safe following distances. Some systems add lane-keeping assistance, which helps them stay in their lanes.

Take regular breaks. We all get tired on long trips. Take breaks — that’s what rest areas are for. Stop at least once every two to four hours and more frequently if it’s snowing or raining. Falling snow and rain can have a hypnotic effect. The same goes for night driving. Taking breaks reduces fatigue and tunnel vision on the highway.

Keep the kids busy. When the kids are happy, the road trip is that much easier. Bring games or electronics, and don’t forget headphones for the kids.

Renee DeGross Valdes is a veteran reporter and editor who writes about car advice for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. She previously worked for CNN and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.